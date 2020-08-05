Disney’s live-action Mulan is coming to Disney Plus this autumn

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Walt Disney Pictures has confirmed that their anticipated live-action Mulan film will be released on Disney Plus

Fans everywhere have been waiting for the release of live-action Mulan, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused problems.

As a result of this, Walt Disney Pictures have made the decision to release the remake on their new streaming platform Disney Plus.

It will be available to buy from 4th September, and costs £22. The film will also play in cinemas in areas where Disney Plus is not available.

Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek said, “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses.

The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”

Originally, Mulan was due to have a cinematic release on 23rd March, following its London premiere on 12th March.

However, lockdown soon followed and its release was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

But fans won’t have long to wait, as Mulan will be available on Disney Plus in just a few months!

If you’re new to Disney Plus, you can sign up for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year.

There’s lots available on there including Marvel films, the Star Wars franchise, and National Geographic documentaries.

Recently, Frozen II and Hamilton landed on the streaming platform if you’re keen to check those out!

