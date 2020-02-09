We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt has revealed that she has split from her husband James Cannon after eight years of marriage.

The actress, best known for playing Anna Bates in the hit TV and film franchise, confirmed the separation on Saturday.

‘We’ve actually been separated for a little while,’ she told The Telegraph. ‘I’m looking to the future. I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.’

Despite the split, Joanne admitted that she is not ruling out becoming a mum in the future, as she added, ‘If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.’

The former couple married in 2012 and held a private ceremony at a church in Oxfordshire, which was attended by members of the Downton Abbey cast including Michelle Dockery.

While they are no longer romantically involved, Joanne revealed that they will still continue to run their production company, Run It, together.

In 2015, Joanne gushed about her ‘perfect’ relationship with IT consultant James, and admitted she liked the fact that he was not in the showbiz industry.

‘He’s passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he’s not in the business, so it’s perfect,’ she told The Telegraph.

However, James was keen to support his wife’s career and was regularly photographed alongside her at red-carpet events.

Meanwhile, fans of Downton Abbey have something to celebrate as according to the show’s creator Julian Fellowes, a second movie is in the works following the first instalments huge success.

While chatting during the Winter TCA press tour session last month to promote his new ITV drama Belgravia, he confirmed work will start on the movie when he finishes writing his upcoming HBO drama The Gilded Age.

When he was asked about the sequel, Julian all but confirmed the news when he said, ‘Give us a break, guv. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age’.