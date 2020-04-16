We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dr Hilary has become a regular fixture on our screens since the coronavirus pandemic hit, giving calm advice on Good Morning Britain.

And thanks to his appearances with Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan, he’s become quite the pin-up on social media, with many naming him the ‘Silver Fox Doc’ and ‘Delicious Doctor’.

And his wife, Dee, couldn’t be prouder of her husband’s new heartthrob status.

She told The Sun: “I love that people are admiring his looks. Good for him. He’s 67 and still turning heads.

“It’s quite funny because he’s been doing his own make-up and dressing himself instead of having a stylist, so he’s not even looking his best.”

She added: “Of course I think he’s very attractive and he’s such a lovely man. He is charming and caring. I admit I tease him about it. He just rolls his eyes and gets straight back to work.”

She continued to say that Dr Hilary is busier than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, explaining: “If he’s not on TV, he’s talking to medical advisors on the phone, or doing live consultations with patients.”

With the country in lockdown and Dee and Dr Hilary isolating together as a family, Dee confessed it was a “big decision” for Hilary to be going out the house so much to help people.

Dee said: “We have spoken about it as it’s a big decision when you are isolating together, but he knows the risks and he knows what to do to keep himself, and our family, safe…

“I might not get as much of his attention as normal, but I’m happy to share him. I’m the proudest wife in the world.”

Dee – who has been personal trainer to the likes of Charlie Brooks and Natalie Cassidy – met Dr Hilary on GMTV in 2008 when she was the fitness expert and he was giving out medical advice. They married in 2016.

Dr Hilary qualified as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital, North West London, in 1976, and he became doctor on TV-AM in 1989.