Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed that he, his wife, and their two young daughters have all tested positive for coronavirus.

The iconic US actor took to social media this week to share the news with his followers, explaining that the virus has been a “real kick in the gut” for him and his family.

Explaining that he, his wife Lauren and their daughters Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, had the virus over the past few weeks, Dwayne said, “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I’ve been going through on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.”

Speaking in the video shared with his 196 million Instagram followers, he went on to add, “So the update is this. My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally, too, as well.”

Admitting that having the virus has been a big struggle for the family, The Rock continued, “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and had my ass kicked in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

“The reason why I feel this is different is because my number one priority is always to protect my family and protect my children- my loved ones.”

Confirming that the family of four are recovering from the illness, he said, “I wish it was only me that had tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We’re on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.

“We’ve got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”