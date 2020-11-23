The row that ‘sparked’ Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s This Morning axe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s shock axe from This Morning is said to have started from a ‘furious row over a Christmas bauble’.

News that the popular TV presenting duo had been axed from the ITV daytime show after 14 years came as a shock to viewers earlier this month.

And after reports the pair are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond, it’s been claimed tensions started behind the scenes as far back as last year, with the show editor after a refusal to gift Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a Christmas bauble.

According to new reports, Eamonn, 60, is said to have had an explosive clash with show editor Martin Frizell ahead of the December 2019 General Election.

The Mail reports Ms Sturgeon had proposed gifting the couple with a traditional decoration during an interview on This Morning, and Martin was keen to reciprocate the gesture by getting Eamonn and Ruth to present the politician with a bespoke bauble.

But long-standing broadcast journalist Eamonn did not welcome the step, and claimed the mutual gift-giving wasn’t in line with impartiality rules prior to an election.

A source told the publication, “Martin exploded, saying he was the editor and he decided what happened on the show.

“He then refused to go to Eamonn’s dressing room for the pre-show meeting with the presenters.

“The producer was having to run back and forth between the news room and the dressing room to convey Eamonn’s fury to Martin and Martin’s fury to Eamonn.”

Eamonn and Ruth have since continued to present This Morning on a Friday – with last week’s show being the first since reports of their shock axe surfaced.

A spokesperson for This Morning said, “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”