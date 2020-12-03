We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just like a lot of us the stars of This Morning have been turning their homes into winter wonderlands ahead of the big day – and Eamonn Holmes, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes are giving us some serious decoration envy!

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram this week to show off his and wife Ruth Langsford’s beautiful tree – proudly displaying his amazing Christmas lights.

No doubt putting up the tree this year provided Ruth and Eamonn with the perfect distraction, following the news of the shake-up at This Morning…

Eamonn, 60, posted a video on social media to demonstrate the new Christmas tree lights, telling followers, ‘Happy Christmas. Is your tree up? As you can see, our tree is up – same old tree, same old lights. Every year the same as the year before. Not my fault because my wife likes it like this, she just wants it to look the way she remembers it looking.’

‘The way I remember my Christmas [tree] looking was full of coloured lights. I like colour. But, boy have I discovered something. This is not an ad, this is not me saying go out and buy this, this is just me saying I have solved family problems.

‘I’ve found these lights called Twinkly and you dress your tree with them. What difference do they make? Well, there’s an app associated with it – and here is what happens.’

Eamonn then showed how the lights can change colours with a simple tap of his iPad – amazing!

Holly Willoughby also gave fans a glimpse at her classy red and white themed tree, featuring her family’s Elf on the Shelf nestled carefully between the decorations.

And Rochelle Humes showed off an incredible mult-coloured bauble-themed garland surrounding her fireplace – leaving her friends and followers stunned.

Video of the Week

She wrote, ‘My favourite ladies @earlyhoursltd have dropped us off some Christmas magic ✨They are doing some pretty great stuff this year and are about to launch a Christmas Charity Wreath for @kidsout.’

Britain’s Got Talent host Amanda Holden even confessed that Rochelle had inspired her decorations, adding, ‘They’re at mine this wkd!! And because I admired your door last year 💪🏼’