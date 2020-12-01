We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence after he and wife Ruth Langsford confirmed that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will replace them on the Friday edition of This Morning.

Ruth and Eamonn have hosted the ITV show for more than 14 years, but they both shared identical statements on Instagram this week admitting that they are stepping aside.

Fans rushed to comment on the news, with one writing, ‘Eamonn, I’m absolutely gutted!! Friday’s just won’t be the same now without you and Ruth but as one door closes another may open. Please always stay on our TV screens x’. The presenter simply responded with three praying hands emojis.

Another follower said, ‘I really enjoy you and your wife. This business can be so cruel. I will continue to support you and whatever you decide to do next. Congratulations on so many brilliant years executing the job wonderfully.’ And Eamonn replied, ‘Very kind of u to say. Appreciate it.’

Video of the Week

Last month fans of This Morning were shocked when it was reported that Ruth and Eamonn were being dropped in favour of Alison and Dermot, but it has been confirmed that the couple will still be stepping in for main hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. Eamonn and Ruth’s statement read, ‘It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.’

It comes after Eamonn appeared to confirm the news previously by posting a photo of him with friend and fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes, with a very cryptic caption…

Will we be seeing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford back on This Morning? Only time will tell!