We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

The soap actress revealed she and her husband Matt Kay are set to welcome baby number two, after bringing their first daughter Dusty into the world last year.

Lacey, who is known for playing Walford’s Stacey Slater in EastEnders, shared her joy over the fantastic news, following her heartbreaking experiences with miscarriage prior to Dusty’s birth.

Lacey, who is due to give birth in February, lost two pregnancies at seven weeks before her first daughter was born and had feared she would struggle with fertility issues again.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long and there was so much heartache getting Dusty here,” Lacey shared.

“We didn’t know if it was going to take years again so it was an amazing surprise,” added Matt in an interview with OK! magazine.

“When Lacey told me, I was so happy. Having Dusty was the best thing that ever happened to us, so to have another baby is only going to be amazing.”

Opening up about her journey to her pregnancy, Lacey admitted that it had come far more easily than when Dusty was conceived.

“We were lucky. After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of ‘if it happens it happens’ – and then it did!

“It was a lovely surprise. It took so long with Dusty, but now they’re coming along like buses! After the heartbreak we went through, it’s a miracle to fall pregnant so quickly.

“I didn’t know how long it would take and you worry you may suffer more heartache, but, thankfully, everything’s been fine,” she added.

“I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry.”