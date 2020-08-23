We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders actress Rita Simons has split from her husband of 14 years.

Rita, who played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap, has parted ways from her hairdresser husband Theo Silveston.

According to the Daily Star, the divorce was confirmed by Rita’s representatives, who stated Theo had moved out of the family home in Elstree, Hertfordshire, a while back.

Rita’s agent said, ‘Rita and Theo have been separated for almost two years and Theo moved out of the family home some time ago. They are currently finalising their divorce, and amicably co-parenting their two daughters.’

It’s thought the couple, who share twin 14-year-old daughters Maiya and Jaimee, remain on good terms following the split.

A source told the Daily Star that Rita knows the split was the ‘right decision’ for them both.

They said, ‘The split has been a big change for Rita, but she knows it’s the right decision. She and Theo are still on good terms, which has made everything a lot easier.’

Rita and Theo tied the knot back in 2006, after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend when they were just 19.

The actress hinted she was going through a tough time back in May, when she wrote on Instagram, ‘I’ve been to dark places in the last few years.’

The 43-year-old joined the EastEnders cast back in 2007, starring alongside Samantha Womack’s character, Ronnie. The duo -who played sisters in the hit soap – were firm favourites on the show.

However, bosses decided to kill off the characters in 2017. On the New Year’s Day special, the two characters sadly drowned in a hotel swimming pool on the night of Ronnie’s wedding to Jack.

Since her departure, Rita has taken on a number of stage roles such as Caro Harcourt in The House on Cold Hill and Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.