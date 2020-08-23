Trending:

Former Eastenders star Rita Simons splits from husband Theo Silveston after 14 years

The pair have two daughters together
Lizzie Thomson
    • Former EastEnders actress Rita Simons has split from her husband of 14 years.

    Rita, who played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap, has parted ways from her hairdresser husband Theo Silveston.

    According to the Daily Star, the divorce was confirmed by Rita’s representatives, who stated Theo had moved out of the family home in Elstree, Hertfordshire, a while back.

    Rita’s agent said, ‘Rita and Theo have been separated for almost two years and Theo moved out of the family home some time ago. They are currently finalising their divorce, and amicably co-parenting their two daughters.’

    It’s thought the couple, who share twin 14-year-old daughters Maiya and Jaimee, remain on good terms following the split.

    A source told the Daily Star that Rita knows the split was the ‘right decision’ for them both.

    They said, ‘The split has been a big change for Rita, but she knows it’s the right decision. She and Theo are still on good terms, which has made everything a lot easier.’

    Rita and Theo tied the knot back in 2006, after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend when they were just 19.

    The actress hinted she was going through a tough time back in May, when she wrote on Instagram, ‘I’ve been to dark places in the last few years.’

    I haven’t been too vocal on social media during lockdown..not about my own life anyway But I wanted to share this with you…before lockdown I was 100% a workaholic and 1000% stressed out. I was trying to deal with work and personal problems at the same time. I’ve been to some pretty dark places in the last few years both mentally and physically but I don’t tend to shout about it. (Apart from the insomnia!) The irony is that In these last few months, where the world is more messed up than ever and I’ve been forced to stop working, I have had the time to heal, to spend more time at home with my kids. In no way do I want to detract from the real Shit, and the hero’s, the frontline workers and the families who have lost loved ones, but the truth is we all have our own unique version of lockdown. Some have it worse than others. No, this has not been ‘the great leveler’ (thanks madge) infact it has shown so much inequality amongst us. But MY Lockdown has meant I have found peace. And I am grateful for that.  One of the best things you can do for your mental well-being is to exercise…by being able to train regularly again….I have found my balance. You don’t ‘need’ a gym to train…lockdown has taught us all that. Training really is the key to mental health and wellness. I have worked my ass off religiously every day, taken my supplements, stopped smoking (a year in July) meditated daily, walked in the woods with my phone left at home so I could enjoy the beauty around me, and I’ve mostly given myself a break and allowed myself to be me again without judging myself. I have the most wonderful friends and family who support me and don’t judge me. Without them I might not be so sorted! if someone is toxic to you…bin them. Surround yourself with love and light and Ditch the negative. I’m sorry this is such a long post but a lot has happened in the last few years and I have and always will bounce back because I have resilience and love. Also…if you’re suffering with insomnia. Get some sun in ya face! It’s working a treat for me. Love to everyone out there ❤️

    The 43-year-old joined the EastEnders cast back in 2007, starring alongside Samantha Womack’s character, Ronnie. The duo -who played sisters in the hit soap – were firm favourites on the show.

    However, bosses decided to kill off the characters in 2017. On the New Year’s Day special, the two characters sadly drowned in a hotel swimming pool on the night of Ronnie’s wedding to Jack.

    Since her departure, Rita has taken on a number of stage roles such as Caro Harcourt in The House on Cold Hill and Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.