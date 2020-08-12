Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are ‘expecting a baby’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting their first child.

According to insiders, the globally famous singer-songwriter is set to become a father in just a matter of weeks.

While Ed and Cherry, who were friends at school in their home town of Framlingham, Suffolk and found love in adulthood, are said to be thrilled about their baby news, they were reportedly keen to keep it a secret during lockdown.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” a source told The Sun.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

“It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Ed and Cherry haven’t publicly spoken out about the brilliant news, but are known for keeping things understated when it comes to their romance.

However, Ed has previously opened up on starting a family and admitted that he’d be tempted to quit his pop star life when little ones come along.

“My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I’m going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore’ as I have another life to take care of.

“It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, I want to be a good father,” he once told the Daily Star.

Cherry and Ed, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in 2019, with none of Ed’s showbiz pals around.

The happy couple kept things private with a quiet winter wedding with just close friends and family present.

Ed shared the news of his and Cherry’s engagement with fans via Instagram at the beginning of 2018 hinting that he had proposed around the time of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

‘Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,’ Ed penned beside an adorable polaroid of him kissing his future wife on the cheek.