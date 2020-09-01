Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their first child.

The British music icon took to Instagram this morning to share the wonderful news with his millions of fans, revealing that he and Cherry are parents to a little daughter.

Beside an adorable image of a pair of tiny socks on a rainbow coloured blanket, Ed penned, ‘Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter.’

Sharing their little girl’s unique name, Ed announced that they called the little one Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

‘We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x,’ the singer from Suffolk added.

Of course, loads of Ed’s followers took to the comment section to send their love in light of the fantastic news.

‘Omg I’m crying 😭,’ one wrote.

‘Congratalaions ED and CHERRY ❤️,’ added another, while a third added, ‘Awwww wonderful news huge congratulations to you both 💖.’

Cherry and Ed, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in 2019, with none of Ed’s showbiz pals around.

The happy couple kept things private with a quiet winter wedding with just close friends and family present.

Globally famous red-head Ed has also previously admitted that he could hang up his guitar and give up music when he’s a father.

“My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I’m going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore’ as I have another life to take care of.

“It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, I want to be a good father,” he once told the Daily Star.