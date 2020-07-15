Ellie Goulding admits she’s living apart from husband Caspar Jopling after less than a year of marriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ellie Goulding has confessed that she and her husband Caspar Jopling are living apart after less than a year of marriage.

While living under separate roofs may sound like a recipe for distaster for many married couples, Herefordshire born songstress Ellie is loving the time away from her hubby.

The Starry Eyed hit maker and her Oxford University educated beau tied the knot in a gorgeously lavish ceremony at York Minster in August 2019, attended by the couple’s royal friends, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Despite their sweet romance, Ellie has explained that they do well when they’re apart.

“I love it! I love my husband – but I also love myself.

“I can read a book. I can go for a run, I can eat messily. So it’s really great that you can have a partner that you don’t have to be with 24/7 – even when you’re married,” she told The Mirror.

Ellie recently opened up about her and Caspar’s bond on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

“I used to be much more irrational. I’ve had a lot of therapy and now I try to listen to people rather than talking all the time. I don’t come across as an angry person, but it’s definitely something I’ve had to work on for a long time.

“When I met Caspar, this anger thing just went away. At first it didn’t I did that thing when you first meet someone you really like and you don’t show any of your bad traits.

“I’d sit with my legs crossed and be really tidy and not swear. Now I’ve got a ring on it, I do whatever I want! But because he’s such a calm person, he helped me see things in a different way,” she told Fearne.

“With Caspar I instantly felt calmer.”

