We all fell in love with Emily Atack when she finished runner-up after Harry Redknapp on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2018. And since then, the once under-confident Emily has learned to love herself too.

The 30-year-old actress has been living alone in lockdown, having been single since she broke up with film producer Rob Jowers in September last year. And, as we chat to her about isolation, she tells our sister publication Woman’s Own how she’s been using laughter to cope with missing her friends and family, including her comedian mum, Kate Robbins, who is clearly her biggest inspiration. She also reveals why she has stopped caring about her weight, and how men will never stop making her cry…

Hi Emily! How have you been keeping busy during lockdown?

I have been cooking and eating, and I’ve perfected my cocktail making. I’ve been actually working out quite a lot, keeping healthy and happy but with the added booze thrown in because I think the booze has just helped everybody cope!

How have you coped with being on your own?

I’ve just been trying to keep a level head on my shoulders. I’ve also always been somebody that tries to laugh in the face of adversity. Laughing Cow has actually found that eating our favourite foods and laughing ranked higher than exercise in making the nation feel good in lockdown, and that’s how I live my life.

Talking of laughter, do you feel like you’ve perfected some of your excellent impressions with all the extra time?

I’ve been working on my sketch show and just walking around my house doing impressions to myself – I think everyone thinks I’m a bit mad! So, yeah, I think I’ve perfected the impressions I have now as I’ve had a lot of time on my hands.

How much advice has your mum given you over the years?

She’s never sat me down and gone through how to do things, but I’ve always watched my mum perform and gone on tours with her, watching her doing her thing. That’s been my inspiration, and I’ve learned so much from her just by watching her. She’s one hell of a woman.

Have you been able to see each other much during lockdown?

I didn’t see my family for about two months, but we FaceTimed all the time, and had a big family Zoom. But I have seen her now the restrictions have been lifted. God, she burst into tears when we saw each other. I adore my mum, I don’t know what I’d do without her.

Have you ever felt a pressure to look a certain way, given the industry you’re in?

Oh, yeah, absolutely. When you’re young, you have all your normal insecurities about your weight. But I’m at an age now where I can’t really worry about my fat a**e any more. I care too much about food and booze and having a good time to worry too much.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I would just give the nod to 16-year-old me and say, ‘Everything’s going to be fine, and boys will eventually stop making you cry.’ Actually, no they don’t – that’s b*****ks!

And what’s on your bucket list?

Glastonbury IS my bucket list – I was dying to do it this year. Otherwise, my life every day is living out every dream that I’ve had since I was little so I’m living in my bucket list right now.

