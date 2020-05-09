Emma Willis shares rare family snap for husband Matt’s birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Willis has shared a rare family snap on Instagram to mark her husband's birthday.

The TV presenter shared a photo of Matt out on a woodland walk with their children – ten-year-old Isabelle, eight-year-old Ace and four-year old Trixie.

Matt, who turned 37 on Friday 8th May, can be seen walking alongside them wearing a children’s backpack.

Alongside the picture, Emma‘s adorable caption reads, ‘Happy birthday @mattjwillis I love you and your frozen backpack more than you will ever know…’

The intimate family photo has received more than 28,000 likes so far, with many followers wishing the musician a very happy birthday.

Former The One Show presenter Matt Baker wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Matt Here’s your cake,’ followed by a cake emoji.

Emma also shared two photos to her Instagram Story, showing her husband dancing in a kilt and tucking into his birthday meal of sushi.

But it seems this was the second celebration of the week for the Willis family.

Earlier in the week, The Voice presenter shared an adorable photo of her daughter Trixie, to mark her fourth birthday. The beautiful picture shows her youngest standing in the woods, surrounded by bluebells.

Emma said, ‘My little sausage is 4 years old today. I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she’s added to our lives is unimaginable.

‘Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy… Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis.’

It looks like the couple have been keeping themselves entertained in lockdown – if Matt’s Instagram account is anything to go by.

Last week, he posted a picture of the pair dressed up in school uniforms for a themed quiz they were taking part in.

Matt wore the uniform he famously wore in Busted’s 2002 debut single, What I Go To School For.

‘Sunday night quiz team…! What I go to Zoom for! @busted,’ he wrote.