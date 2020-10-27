We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Johnny Leeze has sadly died, aged 78, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Johnny’s brother, Phillip, shared the news on Facebook, writing: “It is with deep regret to inform you all my brother John passed away this morning… He will be missed greatly.”

He added that Johnny had been diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly before his death and that he also had underlying health issues.

His post finished: “He made thousands laugh. Rest in peace John. Your loving brother Phil and sisters Pam and Sheila. I know you will have them all in stitches up there. Fly high on angels wings.”

The actor’s daughter, Holly, also paid tribute to her dad, and revealed he died two weeks ago, after suffering a heart attack on the morning of his death and had been taken into hospital.

She told the Daily Star: “He was my friend, he was such a strong, strong man.

“He was such a great guy, a really funny guy. He was loved by everybody really. Even by his ex-wife, who is with me today, my mum.

“I don’t know what else to say. I’m numb, I just can’t get my head round it at the minute. I want to say so much more about him but I just don’t know what to say.”

Johnny played Ned Glover on Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999, as well as appearing in Corrie three different times; Mr Slater for one episode in 1982, milkman Harry Clayton for 35 episodes between 1984 and 1985, and Laurie Johnstone in one episode in 2005.

In 2000 he appeared as Inspector Cox in five episodes of the League of Gentlemen. Later he appeared in Phoenix Nights, Doctors, Early Doors, The Royal and most recently a 2007 appearance in Life on Mars. His only film appearance was in the 2001 film Blow Dry, in which he had a small part.

He has also appeared in Last of The Summer Wine and Heartbeat.