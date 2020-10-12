Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with wife Kate Brooks

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has welcomed a baby with her wife Kate Brooks.

The soap actress took to social media to confirm the wonderful news, sharing two sweet images of the newborn baby boy.

Beside the gorgeous photos of the tiny tot taken moments after birth, Michelle, who is best known for playing Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, penned a heartfelt message, sharing her son’s name with the world.

‘On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward “Teddy” Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy,’ she penned.

Michelle and wife Kate, who is a series producer for Emmerdale, tied the knot last year and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Posting an image from the big day beside one of the happy couple and Michelle’s blossoming baby bump, she reminisced on what the year had brought to them.

‘What a difference a year makes! Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my soulmate, best friend and beautiful wife. Here’s to the next chapter Brooksy. We love you so much ❤️,’ she wrote in a lovely tribute.

Michelle and Kate shared news of their pregnancy back in April, uploading a sweet snap of them and their pooch Fred.

‘Fred’s big brother duties commence in October #Baby Brooks,’ the surprise announcement said.

‘Oh wow what wonderful news! Congratulations to you both! Fred you will make an amazing big brother 😉 wishing you a happy healthy pregnancy 💙,’ one kind fan wrote in the comment section.

‘Awesome news – congratulations to you both 🙂 x hope pregnancy is going well,’ added another.

‘This is lovely news.. myself and my partner have just had a baby girl.. best thing ever.. keep safe and take care 😊,’ added a third supportive commenter.