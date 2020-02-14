We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have shared adorable pictures of their newborn baby on Instagram.

The Hero singer and the tennis player – who are already parents to twins, Lucy and Nicholas – welcomed their third child into the world earlier this week, and now we’ve got to see their little bundle of joy for the first time.

Enrique shared a picture of himself in a hospital gown and hair net looking down at his new baby, who’s wearing a stripy hat on her head, complete with a bow.

Anna also shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed, cradling her new baby.

Both parents wrote exactly the same caption, confirming their baby’s date of birth to be 30th January, writing: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

It was Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. who originally confirmed that Anna had given birth in an interview with Chilean radio station ADN.

When asked about rumours he was going to be an uncle again, he said: “I’ve already become an uncle.”

The interviewer pushed him for more information, asking: “Has the baby already been born?” and Julio simply answered, “Yes.”

However when it came to revealing whether Enrique and Anna have had a boy or girl, Julio said, “It’s a secret. My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.”

Pictures of Anna with a baby bump only emerged a week before the news she’d given birth, but it’s no surprise she and Enrique have kept the pregnancy private, as they didn’t announce the news they were expecting the first time round until a few days after the twins were born.

Speaking about fatherhood in October last year, Enrique confessed he’d developed a new sense of responsibility since becoming a dad to his twins.

In the ITV interview, he said: “It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.

“I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.”