Phillip Schofield has flogged some of his old clothes on Depop and they've been snapped up.

When it comes to having a good clear out, even stars like Phillip Schofield, have been parting ways with their old clothes.

In fact his daughter Ruby, 24, took all the stress out of selling the stuff for him when she listed them on her own Depop account – an online marketplace for selling unwanted items.

Among the items listed was a grey All Saints shirt, which sold for £40 – with an additional £1.50 for postage.

In describing the item she wrote, ‘And in keeping with tradition, here’s one from Schofe’s wardrobe. A beaut allsaints number.’ (sic).

She had previously listed a wine red short-sleeved shirt from Next which fetched £30 plus £1.50 for postage.

In her description of the shirt, Ruby wrote, ‘Ooops, Schofe’s shirt a nice wine red (obvs) NEXT number with white dot detail… don’t tell him.’ she joked.

Need extra cash? Phil’s This Morning contract is said to be worth £1.7 million. But if his TV wardrobe is busting at the seams, no doubt Phillip is keen to scale down his shirt collection.

And the money is expected to keep rolling in for the ITV presenter, who has just announced he is releasing his own autobiography ‘Life’s What You Make It’ on sale October 15 which is expected to touch on his sexuality struggles after coming out as gay earlier this year.

Phil, who also has daughter Molly, 27, with wife Stephanie Lowe, has also dismissed rumours that he will move to the BBC for a big money deal when his contract ends next year.

The presenter, 58, replied to a fan on Twitter who wrote: ‘@Schofe please please don’t say that you and Holly are leaving this morning?’

Phil told him: ‘Course not’.