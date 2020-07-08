Trending:

Fans snap up Phillip Schofield’s clothes after his daughter Ruby lists them on Depop

    • Phillip Schofield has flogged some of his old clothes on Depop and they've been snapped up.

    When it comes to having a good clear out, even stars like Phillip Schofield, have been parting ways with their old clothes.

    In fact his daughter Ruby, 24, took all the stress out of selling the stuff for him when she listed them on her own Depop account – an online marketplace for selling unwanted items.

    Among the items listed was a grey All Saints shirt, which sold for £40 – with an additional £1.50 for postage.

    In describing the item she wrote, ‘And in keeping with tradition, here’s one from Schofe’s wardrobe. A beaut allsaints number.’ (sic).

    She had previously listed a wine red short-sleeved shirt from Next which fetched £30 plus £1.50 for postage.

    In her description of the shirt, Ruby wrote, ‘Ooops, Schofe’s shirt a nice wine red (obvs) NEXT number with white dot detail… don’t tell him.’ she joked.

    Need extra cash? Phil’s This Morning contract is said to be worth £1.7 million. But if his TV wardrobe is busting at the seams, no doubt Phillip is keen to scale down his shirt collection.

    And the money is expected to keep rolling in for the ITV presenter, who has just announced he is releasing his own autobiography ‘Life’s What You Make It’ on sale October 15 which is expected to touch on his sexuality struggles after coming out as gay earlier this year.

    Phil, who also has daughter Molly, 27, with wife Stephanie Lowe, has also dismissed rumours that he will move to the BBC for a big money deal when his contract ends next year.

    After being asked many times, and after many years of wanting to, I have written my autobiography. I wrote the first line of the book, in my head, when I was about 14. It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn’t right. It has certainly been something of a work in progress! Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story. Finally, in Lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write – that and a new discovery… lots of free time! It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional. Finally, after all these years, I’m happy it’s gone from my head, to the page. I’ve been honest and I’ve been me. Thank you @michaeljbooks @penguinukbooks. Published this October but available to pre-order now using the link in my bio #LifesWhatYouMakeIt

    The presenter, 58, replied to a fan on Twitter who wrote: ‘@Schofe please please don’t say that you and Holly are leaving this morning?’

    Phil told him: ‘Course not’.