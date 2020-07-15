We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans are crying with laughter after Robbie Williams' new red sunglasses have left him with red marks across his face

Robbie Williams’ fans have poked fun at the star after his wife Ayda shared a snap of him suffering from face sores.

The singer, 46, popped on a pair of aviator-style sunglasses as he laid in their bed, but it wasn’t just the glasses frames that were red.

Ayda captioned the images, ‘I love your glasses but…I think they might have left a mark’ she playfully teased on her Instagram story as Robbie removed the glasses to reveal the bright red marks under his eyes.

It’s not clear whether the frames were too tight, or maybe he’d had an allergic reaction or whether Robbie had slept in the glasses, causing them to press down and indent his face.

Another possibility is that the sunglasses caused him to get sunburn on his cheeks. But whatever the reason, there’s no denying that Robbie will be rocking the redness for days to come. One fan wrote, ‘Whoops cud only happen to u babe’ and others simply put crying with laughter face emojis.

Robbie and Ayda are currently holed up in their LA mansion with their four children, daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five, daughter Coco, one, and five-month-old son Beau.

In between homeschooling the kids, Robbie and Ayda have been working on recording their podcast (Staying) At home with the Williamses’.

And as lockdown eases Robbie has been able to pick up golfing again. He wrote, ‘We’re starting to ease out of lockdown now and there’s no denying that these past couple of months have been tough. @ww.uk did some research and they found that almost half of Brits said they were eating more and gained weight during lockdown, which had an impact on their mental health. As lockdown has started to lift, half the nation have vowed to exercise more as a result. For me, when I stay active and exercise regularly, I can really feel the benefits of it on my mindset, so I’m glad I can start getting back out and doing the things I love.’

Maybe Rob needs to remember to put on some sun cream next time he hits the golf range…