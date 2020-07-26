We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The past four months of lockdown have been tough for families everywhere.

Fearne Cotton revealed that being ‘stuck within four walls’ with her husband Jesse Wood and their children has seen them all come to blows.

The 38-year-old admitted that lockdown has put a strain on her marriage, and confessed she and Jesse have had several ‘fiery’ rows in front of their two children, Rex, seven, and Honey, four.

‘I am a very fiery person, and Jesse can also be quite fiery,’ Fearne said on her Happy Place podcast.

‘We’ve certainly argued in front of the kids. Most parents have at some point.

‘It’s not regular but we have definitely had a pop at each other in front of them — and you don’t feel good about it after.’

Fearne also admitted she has shouted at her two children on more than one occasion during lockdown.

She added, ‘I’ve also shouted at my kids like I think most parents have, especially during lockdown.

‘We have no school, full-time work for me, no help here whatsoever — like most families, you’re just stuck within four walls trying to survive.

‘It has been mad. We’ve all had a shout at each other, the kids have shouted at me, we’ve shouted at them. But I constantly endeavour to go, ”Fearne, don’t act like a child, get yourself together”.’

Fearne has been married to 43-year-old musician Jesse – the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood – since 2014.

Last year, she admitted they had gone through a ‘rough patch’ and were left ‘clinging’ onto their relationship.

Penning a column for Red magazine, she wrote, ‘Love takes hard work – and no one wants to hear that.

‘This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch – he was away, touring relentlessly.

‘I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage.

‘In the midst of this gargantuan row, I think we both wondered where the love had gone and worried that it might not come back.’

The couple were able to work through their differences, and Fearne later admitted they found a ‘deeper kind of love.’