We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ferne McCann is turning 30 tomorrow, and she couldn't be happier with her life as a single mum to daughter, Sunday.

The former TOWIE star broke up with Albie Gibbs at the beginning of lockdown, and has now exclusively revealed to GoodToKnow that dating “isn’t my priority”, as she’s too busy dealing with Sunday’s “Terrible Twos”.

She tells us, “She’s going into her big girl bed, there’s a lot going on, and it’s just not on the top of my priority list.

“However, when I’ve got all the time in the world and I would love to be talking to a few guys, nothing, absolute zilch. But now, I’m not up for it, I’m getting a few offers.

“But I’m just taking my time and I’m really working on myself with meditation, doing a lot of reading, counting and writing down my gratitudes everyday, and I just want to be single right now.”

READ MORE: Ferne McCann admits she ignored warning signs of incontinence after developing the condition after giving birth

Ferne is “very excited” to be turning 30 tomorrow, as she feels like she’s really grown over the past year, and says, “I really know who I am now”.

But she also puts that down to becoming a mum to Sunday, whose father, Arthur Collins, is in prison for an acid attack.

She confesses: “I grew up when I become a mum, when I birthed that girl out of my va-jay, that was the moment where I had to wake up and just grow up!

“You are no longer a priority and a mini human is dependent on you, so it’s a huge responsibility.”

She continues, “It’s safe to say that it does change you but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Sunday is just, magic, I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t have her in my life, or where I’d be.”

Ferne has been upping her exercise in lockdown, and feels “the strongest she’s ever felt,” and, tomorrow morning, to celebrate her 30th birthday, Ferne will be holding a free pelvic floor workout, Pelvic Power by Always Discreet, live on her new fitness app, Embodyment.

The classes will be every Thursday throughout August at 8am, and Ferne insists they’re going to be “super fun”.

Always Discreet has partnered with Ferne McCann to launch Pelvic Power by Always Discreet, a free pelvic floor workout series that will be live on www.embodyment.co.uk every Thursday throughout August at 8am.