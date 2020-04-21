First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s ‘appalling’ new show has sparked a lot of criticism from viewers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix hosted a new episode of Horizon, but viewers really weren't happy with it.

Fred Sirieix presented The Restaurant That Burns off Calories on Monday, but it has been criticised by viewers.

The BBC2 programme showed diners enjoying meals, whilst fitness experts demonstrated how much exercise is required to burn off the calories in the food.

The show revealed that diners would on average be more likely to eat up to 20 per cent less after seeing how much exercise would be required to burn off calories.

The programme has been met with a negative response, including one from eating disorder charity Beat.

They wrote, ‘We strongly discourage anyone with an eating disorder to watch the BBC2 programme The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories airing tonight.’

In addition to this, they extended their online support group to help those who may have been affected by the programme.

Others echoed Beat’s sentiment, with viewers taking to Twitter to share their frustrations about the Fred Sirieix series.

Many were concerned about the timing, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh wrote, ‘as many have pointed out, this is an appalling show premise at the best of times, let alone right now.

‘people struggle SO much with their relationships with food – this will only worsen that anxiety. reducing food to calories is unhelpful, joyless and leans into disordered eating.’

Another viewer added, ‘”The 989 calories in fish and chips, for instance, equate to two hours on an exercise bike” 2 things. 1) Metabolism doesn’t work like this. 2) eating disorders do. Terrible concept from the BBC’.

A third wrote, ‘I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic & everything, but The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories is a terrible concept which shouldn’t be on tv.

‘It’s v triggering and essentially could be perceived as encouraging eating disorders. I’m very surprised it got commissioned.’

And a fourth added, ‘can’t believe this just came on bbc2?? around 2 million people in this country are struggling with eating disorders??

‘telling people how much exercise people need to do to “burn off” their meals to encourage them to eat less.. should NOT be on national tv’

However Fred Sirieix has called the series a “must watch” and has stood by his decision to present it.

What did you think of the programme? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.