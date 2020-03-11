Friends cast ‘pose with their younger selves’ ahead of HBO reunion

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Aniston and co recently announced they're reuniting to film a new episode 16 years after the series ended.

And now, pictures have been revealed of Jen, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all posing with younger versions of themselves – well, that’s what it looks like.

The snaps are actually the work of Dutch artist Ard Gelinck, who has photoshopped new pictures of the cast next to pictures of themselves from the show.

Ard shared his clever pictures on Instagram with a quote from each character and added: “Still a bit celebrating that all ‘friends’ are coming back together this year.”

Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, told the stories of six twenty to thirty-something-year-old friends living in New York, named Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe and Ross.

Although the last episode of Friends was on TV in 2004, the programme has stayed as popular as ever, thanks to constant reruns on Channel 4, then Comedy Central and then Netflix streaming it.

And last year Netflix revealed that Friends was the most streamed TV series on the platform.

Announcing the reunion, all of the show’s cast shared a throwback photo together.

While it’s unclear what the episode will actually include and how we’ll watch it in the UK, it’s going to be on HBO in the States and will help launch HBO Max – the WarnerMedia streaming service – which will be the new digital home of Friends, and Ben Winston, who has worked on James Corden’s Late Late show, is directing it.

Kevin Reilly, of HBO Max, said: “It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Details about what fans can expect in the reunion are unclear, but it is thought to be a special unscripted episode.