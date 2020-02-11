A Friends-themed bottomless brunch is coming to cities across the country

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is there anything better than a weekend brunch with your favourite show on in the background?

Well get ready to overdose on a hefty fill of the Central Perk gang (with a side of booze and avo) as you can now book in to enjoy a Friends-themed bottomless brunch.

The sitcom-based brunch is coming to a number of cities across the country to give Friends fans a chance to indulge in a boozy brunch while reliving the nostalgia of all their favourite episodes.

During the one and a half hour session, brunchers can take part in a Friends-themed quiz and play a game of Friends Charades while projectors in the background will be playing a selection of iconic episodes from the cult show.

MORE: Friends fans have noticed something unusual about Rachel’s pregnancy

There will also be a costume competition with prizes for the best dressed, so get crack our your Alicia May Emory outfits, Holiday Armadillo getups and Spudnik inventions to be crowned the best dressed Friend in the gang.

And if you’re really hit by the outdoor winter chill you could even pile on everything you own.

If you want to do a fun Bobby and go teetotal you can just indulge in the food, but if you’re ready to party like it’s 1987 then get one-price upgrade will give you a whole hour of bottomless drinks.

The event page promises delicious food, however there’s official menu available yet.

But as long it’s more moist makers and meatball subs rather than mince meat trifle and mockolate chip cookies, we’re sure we’ll love it.

Though fingers crossed there’s no smoked duck or manipulative shrew on the menu.

Currently the brunch has events on in Birmingham, Dublin, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Manchester, with tickets available from £25 per person.

But fingers crossed they expand the event out to other locations.

Could we BE anymore excited?