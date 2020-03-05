We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve got a Frozen-obsessed child or you’re a Disney fan yourself, you won’t want to miss the Broadway musical now it’s finally in the UK.

Two years ago, Frozen the Musical arrived on Broadway in New York. Since it was so popular, it’s finally coming to London!

Tickets will be on sale Friday March 6, with the show officially hitting London in October. The official run will be from Friday October 30 to Tuesday November 10.

Performances of the musical will begin at 7pm from Wednesday to Saturday. If you’d prefer an earlier one, there are matinees at 2:30pm on a Thursday and Saturday.

Sunday performances are also available, with ones at 1pm and 5:30pm. All performances will run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which will soon reopen under the name ‘The Lane’.

A new British cast will be chosen for the West End version of Frozen the Musical, but so far no one has been confirmed. We can’t wait to find out who they are!

The human characters will be played by talented performers, but Olaf the Snowman and Sven the reindeer will be brought to life through the use of puppets.

Frozen the Musical will follow the same storyline as the hit film, but there’s brand new songs written exclusively for the stage adaptation.

If you want to get your hands on tickets, prices range from £20 to £89.50 for standard tickets depending on where you’re sitting.

Premium tickets, offering the best view of the stage, start at £99.50 if you fancy going all out and making your experience even more magical.

Tickets will be available via their official website.

A description on the reveals there’ll be, ‘Ground-breaking sets and special effects, exquisite costumes and innovative stagecraft combine to stunning effect in this magical experience that will delight audiences of all ages and sweep you away to the world of Arendelle with all its heart, humour and powerful storytelling.’

Sounds great!