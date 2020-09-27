We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie.





The Game of Thrones stars revealed they are expecting their first child with a stunning photoshoot on Saturday.

Rose surprised fans when she debuted her blossoming baby bump for Make magazine, however she did not reveal any other details about her pregnancy in the accompanying interview.

The magazine shared an image on their Instagram of Rose standing side-on to reveal her bump with a huge smile on her face.

They captioned the stunning black and white image, ‘So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!

‘A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!’

Kit and Rose met in 2012 while shooting their hit TV show, playing on-screen lovers, Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow.

They married in June 2018 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland at Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne.

Speaking in 2017 about proposing to Rose, Kit recalled jokingly, ‘I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.

‘Sorry that’s a really bad expression,’ he added, before clarifying, ‘I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.’

The couple announced their engagement in The Times. It read, ‘The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.’

Their baby news comes after the couple made a rare appearance together in London on Friday alongside their dog Whippet, with Rose managing to disguise any signs of a baby bump.