The special reason the Gavin and Stacey cast are reuniting this Christmas

The Gavin and Stacy Christmas special is a festive favourite for so many Brits.

And this Christmas, the Gavin and Stacey cast are coming together for a festive reunion in a special way.

After the success of last year’s long awaited Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, die hard fans of the iconic sitcom were disapointed to find out that we aren’t being gifted with a follow-up episode this festive period.

The smash hit special, which came 11 years after the first beloved Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode of 2008, left viewers on a cliff edge when Nessa proposed to Smithy on Christmas Day in Barry.

But while we won’t be getting an update on that nail-biter this December, fans of the famous Essex to Wales romance will be able to get their Gavin and Stacey fix in the form of a cast reunion.

Matt Horne, who plays Gavin, and Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, have announced they will be teaming up to host a festive special on BBC Radio Wales with some of their former on-screen family members.

They will be joined for the on-air get together by the likes of Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Melanie Walters, Steffan Rhodri and Robert Wilfort.

Meanwhile co-creator James Corden has also recorded a very special message from his home in Los Angeles set to delight Smithy lovers.

“When it came up that we could do a Christmas Day show I knew that if there was anybody I’d want to share that with, it’s Mat. I love working with him, he’s so much fun,” said Stacey star Joanna.

“I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio,” Matt added.

“Christmas Day is a special day and, particularly this year, it’s been very challenging for a lot of people, so it’s nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy.”

Meanwhile, Nessa star and co-writer Ruth Jones recently cleared the air on rumours that a new series of the show is on its way to our screens.

“I’m sorry not to give you any good news,” she said on This Morning.

“I think the joy of the Christmas special that it ended in such a way that if we never go back to Barry we will always wonder what happened.

“I think there’s something juicy about that. But we will always wonder, did Smithy say yes, did they get married.

“I quite like leaving it hanging.”

Listen to Christmas Day with Joanna Page and Mathew Horne from 12:00 GMT until 14:00 on BBC Radio Wales, and on the BBC Sounds App