The 35-year-old soap star shows off her body in sportswear and looks incredible as she talks all about her new family and how her body has changed since giving birth to daughter Mia with her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez.

”My body doesn’t look like it did before. It’s changed after having a baby, but that made me more determined to do [the shoot] – my body is not better or worse, just different,’ she told Women’s Health magazine.

‘Maybe it’s important to show that to other women?… I was always straight up and down, like a surfboard, but now I’ve got a bit of a waist.

She added, ‘When I put on high-waisted jeans, you can see I’ve got hips. I reckon I’m about 3 percent J Lo now, so I’m happy with that.’

When did Gemma Atkinson become a mother?

Gemma welcomed daughter Mia back in July and had to have an emergency C-section and had to be induced due to her daughter being a tiny 4lbs 10.

And recovery from the procedure took it’s time.

Gemma explained, ‘The C-section completely floored me; I couldn’t brush my hair I was in so much pain.

‘A caesarean goes through seven layers of fat, tissue and muscle, so it takes a long time to get better and, for me, it wasn’t sensible to start exercising until around 15 weeks after Mia was born.’

And loving Gorka built Gemma a gym at home so she could squeeze in some exercise between her hectic mum duties and admits exercise now gives her more enthusiasm and patience for her daughter.

She added, ‘Now, I love the way it puts me in a good mood–it gives me more enthusiasm and more patience for Mia, for myself, for everyone.’

‘But if you’re not feeling it, listen to your body and rest. I want each session to be 100%, but it can’t be every single time.’