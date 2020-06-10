Gemma Collins looks unrecognisable in old photo as she discusses PCOS weight gain

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gemma Collins is undeniably one of the most glam women in Essex.

And the reality star, who is a champion for body positivity, has clearly always been a stunner.

Gemma, famously known as the diva-ish GC, took to social media yesterday to share an old school throwback photo of her in her twenties.

In the image, a younger, slimmer looking Gemma can be seen sporting a skin tight dress and her recognisable smile while posing up a storm by a swimming pool on holiday.

Gemma, who has spoken in the past about her weight struggles and tendencies to yo-yo diet, penned a caption addressing her weight gain in adult life, explaining it’s down to an uncontrollable condition.

Revealing that she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a common condition that impacts how the ovaries work and hormone levels.

Gemma, who rose to fame when she appeared on The Only Way Is Essex almost a decade ago, wrote, ‘As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most ❤️💗❤️.’

While she is often subject to cruel trolling about her body, the hilarious Essex native urged fellow PCOS sufferers to rise above mean weight-targeted comments from bullies.

‘Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy 💗and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME.

‘Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!! Cough cough …. where are you people now 🤔 WHERE AM I 🤗 RISE HIGHER ✌🏻 always BELIEVE IN YOU 💫 my heart has always been the same no matter of my size 💗,’ she added.

Go Gem!

Lots of supportive fans sent messages of kindness to Gemma following the brave post.

‘I have PCOS and endometriosis i totally understand the weight issues but fair play hold your head up and smile 💗,’ one said.

‘Really inspirational for all of us who struggle with PCOS ❤️❤️,’ agreed another.