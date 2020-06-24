We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Geri Horner has revealed exciting news that she has adopted a rescue pony.

Spice Girl Geri Horner is currently living a life of rural idyll on her country estate near Banbury, Oxfordshire, with husband Christian, team principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, their three-year-old son Monty, and Geri’s 14-year-old daughter Bluebell from a former relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

And there is clearly a lot of love to go round because on Tuesday, 47-year-old Geri, who is an ardent animal lover and currently shares her life with four dogs, two cats, canaries, chickens, goats and miniature donkeys, welcomed the latest addition to the family; a rescue pony called Zebi.

Posting a picture on Instagram for her one million followers, the singer wrote ‘Hello ! This is zebi. – very friendly. ( He’s a rescue pony – we’ve adopted him. )‘

The brown pony certainly seemed willing to snuggle up to the star, who looked happy and relaxed in a white t-shirt and dungaree combo.

In another post, Geri writes ‘Kisses from Zebedee. He’s wild but lovely.’

Social media responses to the equine adoption included a flurry of heart emojis as well as comments such as ‘Cute cute cute!’, ‘What a lovely thing to do’ and ‘Hi Zebi, you’ve got the best family’, while one fan put into words what many must be thinking, with the post ‘I think you just need to open an animal sanctuary!’

Geri’s Instagram feed is dotted with photos of her menagerie.

In one, where she’s seen cuddling a red hen, she wrote, ‘A lot of Gingers get to be the favourite, don’t they?’.

In another post she wears a floaty white dress to contrast with her stunning black cat, and earlier this month Geri’s daughter Bluebell took a photo of her mum walking their little donkey Nelly.

The star certainly has reasons to be cheerful – as well as her family and furry friends, Geri is thought to have made £3.2 million from the Spice Girls recent sold-out reunion tour.