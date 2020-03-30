We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Geri shared the sweet clip on her Instagram after a weekend of bopping around their home, which she has with F1 husband Christian Horner.

She captioned the clip, “Show us your moves Monty!” and couldn’t resist in joining in with the youngster as he bopped next to the juke box.

And fans are amazed at his coordination. One wrote, ‘Well done Monty!❤️You get your moves from your Mum, ‘ another put, ‘So cute, he’s growing so fast !! stay safe’ and a third put, ‘Yeah Monte great moves, mum’s is not bad either.’

After all, Geri, who is also mum to daughter Bluebell, 13, used to strut her moves in The Spice Girls.

But Geri’s husband Christian Horner is keen to take all the credit. He commented, ‘I taught him all my moves’. A friend agrees, ‘Remember those Xmas dance classes we were all forced to attend.’

But true fans of Ginger Spice, a Spice Girls fan account replied, ‘No it’s wasn’t you, it was his mum.’

How else has Geri Horner spent her time staying at home?

Last week Geri gave thanks to all the NHS staff who were working tirelessly to help others during the Covid_19 outbreak.

She penned a handwritten letter and uploaded it to her Instagram for the workers everywhere to see. It read, ‘Dear Nurses , Doctors & all staff at the NHS. You are probably too busy to read this.- I hope someone shows you this letter in times of trouble you find out what you’re made of and who your friends are – This is that moment – We want you to know – YOU are our heroes. YOU are back bone of this country. YOU are the GREAT in Great Britain. We thank you . This is the moment in history when we are reminded , and we will never forget how brave and wonderful you are. We are lucky to have you. Thank you.’