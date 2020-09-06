We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They've been together for 25 years and have spent 18 of those happily married.





Gino D’Acampo has now revealed the reason behind his successful union with wife Jessica – trust.

The This Morning chef explained that despite him being ‘surrounded by women’, Jessica never gets ‘jealous’.

‘When I met my wife I realised she was an extremely generous, clever woman,’ the 44-year-old told Weekend magazine.

‘My friends’ girlfriends stopped them doing things, but from day one Jessica gave me a lot of freedom.

‘If you try to cage men it won’t work. I can do pretty much what I want. If I say, “I’m taking friends out” she doesn’t say, “But you’ve been away for the past week”. There’s no point having a man around if he doesn’t want to be there.’

Gino continued: ‘I employ more than 700 women in my restaurants. In TV, I’m surrounded by women. I love it. Women are more interesting than men, but my wife loves it too.

‘She doesn’t get jealous. She understands that if you want to be unfaithful, you’ll do it anyway. It’s a matter of trust.’

And Gino admitted that the trust in their relationship works both ways, explaining, ‘If she wants to have dinner with an ex-boyfriend, I couldn’t care less.

‘I want her to be happy. If that makes her happy that evening, I’m doing my job.’

Gino and Jessica have been a couple for 25 years, after meeting when he was 18 while working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella, Spain.

They share three children together; Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and Mia, eight. The celebrity chef previously admitted that he is the stricter parent out of himself and Jessica.

He told Woman magazine, ‘You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes “Don’t even think about it, he’s not going to bend”.’