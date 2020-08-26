Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding has revealed she’s battling breast cancer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has opened up about battling cancer in an emotional Instagram post, explaining why she hadn't posted on social media in a while.

Sarah Harding uploaded a photograph of herself in hospital, alongside a long caption explaining what was going on.

In it, she thanked those closest to her and asked for privacy whilst she deals with her diagnosis.

She also shared the devastating news that the breast cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

The post read, ‘Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

‘I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

‘Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.’

She added, ‘I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

‘My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

‘I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx’

Sarah has received an outpouring of love from fans and friends across the world.

Girls Aloud band mate Cheryl Cole tweeted a broken heart emoji after hearing the devastating news.

And fellow band mate Nadine Coyle wrote, ‘I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑⭐️⭐️⭐️’

Sarah’s Instagram update was her first one since 2018, with many fans worried about what was going on.

We wish Sarah all the best during this incredibly difficult time.