We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner stunned her Instagram followers when she shared a photo, showing off her postpartum weight loss.

The hilarious reality star, who appears on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie, took to social media to share a stunning snap, leaving her fans wooed.

The mum-of-two from Leeds gave birth to her second child, daughter Bessie, six months ago.

Izzi and her partner Grant are also parents to their five-year-old son, Bobby.

While Izzi only welcomed her second tot into the world back in February, fans couldn’t help but point out her noticeable weight loss.

In the Instagram photo, Izzi can be seen rocking a pair of light blue, ripped jeans, a simple black T-shirt and a Gucci belt.

‘If anyone knows any crash courses in photography I can send Grant on please let me know 🤣🤣 #wheresmyfeet#bestofabadbunch #datenight,’ she cheekily captioned the image, taking a swipe at her boyfriend’s photo-taking skills.

Noticing her slimmed down frame, one kind follower took to the comment section to say, ‘Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you’ve lost so much weight!! 😍😘.’

‘Wow you look Beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️,’ agreed another, while a third chipped in, ‘Hot mama! 🔥 💗.’

Izzi regularly leaves her adoring followers swooning with photos of her utterly adorable brood.

Commenters could hardly contain themselves when the telly star shared a series of mega cute photos of Bessie to celebrate her first five months.

‘Can’t believe my baby girl got her first two teeth this week 😫 why is she growing so fast! #5monthsold #babygirl #firstteeth,’ she wrote next to the snaps of her little girl.

‘Aww she looks so much like you, absolutely gorgeous 💜,’ one fan gushed.

‘Omg izzi!!! She’s grown up soooo much 😍,’ continued another.

Izzi made sure to prevent any parenting criticism from other mums, explaining that Bessie’s cot bumper isn’t a permanent feature in her bed.

‘PS before the mum police arrest me, she doesn’t sleep in the cot with the bumper- I take it out🚨 #safetyfirst#safesleeping,’ she assured.