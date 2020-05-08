Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has sadly passed away

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has sadly died.

The sad news was revealed in a statement by Gogglebox’s Executive Producer, Tania Alexander, which she shared on social media.

It read, ‘We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness. ‘As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme‘s success.

‘Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.’

She also wrote, ‘Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19.’ ‘June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling.’

Fans of the TV show were quick to send their condolences in the comments, with one writing, ‘Very sad news, hopefully reunited with her dear husband Leon now.’

Another said, ‘Oh Tania how awful, the only thing is she is reunited with her beloved Leon xxx’.

A third added, ‘Oh no this makes me so very very sad. I thought we hadn’t heard anything from her and was hoping it wasn’t because she was poorly. She was my head of year back in the day, so always had a personal connection. Goodnight God bless special lady.’

June had lost her husband Leon, who was also one of the best-loved stars of the show, back in late 2018.

After his death, June stopped being a regular on Gogglebox as she confessed she found watching TV too difficult without her husband of so many years.

She told The Mirror at the time, “I don’t watch much TV these days if I’m honest. I find it difficult.

“I’ve been reading a lot more, or listening to the radio, but I just feel restless whenever I sit down to watch it. I find myself getting up to make a lot of cups of tea and I can’t settle.

“People talk about how difficult it is coming into an empty house. But it’s funny, I never really feel the house is empty somehow.

“Leon was such a large figure… I can hear him saying things like, ‘Why have you got this nonsense on?’ when I’m listening to Classic FM.

“It’s strange going out on my own, though, and things like driving the car are hard because he always wanted to be behind the wheel.”

Our thoughts are with June’s friends and family during this difficult time.