Gogglebox stars Lee and Jenny have shared a hilarious throwback photo with fans.

Best friends Lee Riley and Jenny Newby have become favourites on the entertainment show for their witty discourse as well as Jenny’s emotional bouts of empathy as TV partner Lee rolls his eyes and pokes fun at her.

And now the stars have left fans in hysterics over on social media after they took to their joint Instagram page to share an adorable throwback snap of them from nearly 20 years ago.

‘Old photo 16years ago of me and Jenny on a cruise taking the piss and no before you ask we didn’t get married 😂😂😂😂😂😂,’ Lee wrote alongside the photo of the duo, before realising that he had accidentally cropped half of his head off and re-uploading.

And fans loved the throwback photo, with one writing, ‘You two scrub up well. What a handsome couple of friends you make. XXX’.

Others added, ‘Love you guys! This pic is super 👏’, ‘Gorgeous photo! Love you two 😘’ and ‘👏🏻👏🏻 Lush picture of you both 😘 x’, while one joked about Lee’s photography mistake, commenting, ‘Great pic and much better with your head 🤣🤣 x’.

And the two friends are so close that they have been self-isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander revealed to the Telegraph, “Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival.

“He told me she’d put up a washing line and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it.

“Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny’s knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park”.

Of course with the UK government starting to put measures into place to gradually come out of lockdown, it sounds like Jenny will be moving back to her own house in the upcoming months.

As long as the pair stay together on the show it’s all good with us!