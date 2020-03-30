We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Gogglebox star has shared a stark warning with the public after receiving some terrible news.

Sandra Martin, who rose to fame when she began appearing on the smash hit Channel 4 show in 2013, has urged people to stay inside during the coronavirus lockdown.

The plea came after Sandra’s sister-in-law passed away after she and her daughter positive for the highly contagious virus.

The charity worker took to social media on Friday to share the awful news with her followers, writing, ‘AM CRYING. MY BROTHER WIFE JUST DIED OF CORONAVIRUS. R.I.P MY SISTER IN LAW.’

Earlier in the week, Sandra informed her fans that her sister-in-law’s condition was worsening, writing, ‘20TH OF MARCH I TOLD YOU MY BROTHER WIFE AND HER DAUGHTER WAS IN HOSPITAL WITH CORONVIRUS. …WELL JUST SPOKE TO MY BROTHER AND THEY ARE BOTH STILL IN HOSPITAL BUT CRITICAL NOW. ..THE HOSPITAL CALL MY BROTHER 10AM THIS MORNING HE IS AT HIS WIFE SIDE.PRAY.’

In light of her tragic loss, Sandra has begged people to follow government rules to stay inside and to only leave the house for essential reasons.

Speaking out on the dreadful situation and revealing that she has lost a total of four people close to her, Sandra said, “My friend’s dad died first, then my brother’s wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?”

Speaking to Metro, she continued, “People need to stay home, they aren’t listening. Children aren’t listening to their parents as they aren’t paying attention to the social distancing.

“I know some people are doing the right thing and only going out if necessary but people will keep dying if they don’t listen.”