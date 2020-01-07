Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper shows off amazing weight loss transformation as she drops three stone in three months

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has wowed her fans with her impressive weight loss transformation, sharing her incredible before and after snaps on social media.

The telly favourite, who rose to fame when she and her family nabbed a spot watching the box on the Channel 4 smash hit, has dropped three dress sizes, going from a 26 to a 20.

The 20-year-old, who failed to find love on Celebs Go Dating, also lost six inches from around her waist after the three stone loss.

Taking to Instagram to share her physical changes with her supportive fans, Amy posted two photos side by side, highlighting the noticeable difference in her size.

Cheerily captioning the upload, she penned, ‘3 stone lighter, 3 dress sizes down and feelin’ hellla good!’

In the comment section, heaps of fans applauded Amy for her weight loss success.

‘Proud of you girl😘😘,’ wrote one.

‘You look AMAZING Amy 💕💕💕💕,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Wooow! This is so amazing and so inspiring!❤️.’

‘Omg you look sensational! Well done! What a way to start the new year,‘ praised one more.

Amy went into the new year smiling, sharing a positive post with her fans alongside an inspirational message.

In the glowing selfie, Amy can be seen grinning for the camera while sporting a glam make up look.

‘Here’s to 2020 – a year filled with laughter and happiness ❤️ surround yourselves with positive energy and people who make you happy and the world is your oyster❤️,’ she sweetly wrote beside the image.

