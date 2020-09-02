Trending:

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins shares heartbreaking update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek

Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins has shared a heartbreaking update on her colleague Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper.

    Derek has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus back in March.

    The 53-year-old political advisor, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy with Kate, no longer has the virus but is suffering from the devastating impact the disease has had on his body.

    Now, news anchor Charlotte has opened up on the heartbreaking situation, sharing an update on Derek’s condition.

    Praising Kate and her children for how they’ve coped during the harrowing time, she said, “It’s been horrific for her and her family.

    “She’s been going through such a tough time and she’s continuing to go through a tough time.

    “We don’t know what’s around the corner.”

    Speaking to OK! magazine, Charlotte explained how Kate’s Good Morning Britain colleagues are rallying to support her.

    “Everybody at GMB is there for her in whatever way she needs. I keep everything crossed that Derek is going to be okay.”

    Kate recently stepped away from her role on the breakfast news show in order to spend time caring for her family and thanked her supportive fans for all their love throughout the tough year.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ – thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives – & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there – no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings – gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another – this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world – let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday

    A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

    Speaking to viewers, she explained, “I’m taking a bit of time off, to help Billy get ready for secondary school and to help Darcy as well.

    “And also Derek, look after things. I just want to say, thank you to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through troubling times.

    “To everyone here, all the people on-screen and off-screen, you’ve been amazing.

    “One of the nice things is that everybody talks about ITV and television being a brutal business – but it’s not. It’s a proper family. You’ve all been amazing.”