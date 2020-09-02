We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins has shared a heartbreaking update on her colleague Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper.

Derek has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus back in March.

The 53-year-old political advisor, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy with Kate, no longer has the virus but is suffering from the devastating impact the disease has had on his body.

Now, news anchor Charlotte has opened up on the heartbreaking situation, sharing an update on Derek’s condition.

Praising Kate and her children for how they’ve coped during the harrowing time, she said, “It’s been horrific for her and her family.

“She’s been going through such a tough time and she’s continuing to go through a tough time.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Speaking to OK! magazine, Charlotte explained how Kate’s Good Morning Britain colleagues are rallying to support her.

“Everybody at GMB is there for her in whatever way she needs. I keep everything crossed that Derek is going to be okay.”

Kate recently stepped away from her role on the breakfast news show in order to spend time caring for her family and thanked her supportive fans for all their love throughout the tough year.

Speaking to viewers, she explained, “I’m taking a bit of time off, to help Billy get ready for secondary school and to help Darcy as well.

“And also Derek, look after things. I just want to say, thank you to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through troubling times.

“To everyone here, all the people on-screen and off-screen, you’ve been amazing.

“One of the nice things is that everybody talks about ITV and television being a brutal business – but it’s not. It’s a proper family. You’ve all been amazing.”