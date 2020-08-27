We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good Morning Britain was cut short on Thursday after concerns over the safety of one of the reporters.

In the segment, NBC News Correspondent Jay was covering Hurricane Laura, which had landed in Louisiana.

But the huge gusts of winds started to affect Jay, who was seen struggling to stand upright amid the chaos.

As a result of this, presenter Ranvir Singh made the decision to cut the segment so Jay could get to safety.

She said, “I think maybe we should leave you” and fellow presenter Sean Fletcher added, “I think for your safety Jay, we’re going to have to leave you”.

Footage of the shocking category four hurricane was shared on Twitter, revealing that it was due to reach over 150 mph.

Category four is the second-highest hurricane classification category on the Saffir–Simpson Hurricane Scale.

It’s predicted that Hurricane Laura will cause an ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge, extreme winds and floods as it hits the US, according to experts.

Given the nature of the hurricane, some viewers were horrified by the footage in this morning’s broadcast.

One wrote, ‘Totally irresponsible putting a reporter & camera crew in this situation in the name of ratings!’

Another added, ‘Watching a reporter in danger isn’t necessary. Let the poor man go to safety.’

And a third wrote, ‘Why do we need to watch a weather man risk his life in a storm! No need to stick someone in a storm to prove how serious the storm is’

Good Morning Britain has reassured viewers that Jay was ‘experienced’ in reporting hurricanes and is safe.

They wrote, ‘We would like to add @jaygraymatters is an experienced hurricane reporter with lots of safety measures in place. He is safe and well.’