The Good Morning Britain host was left heartbroken after thieves stole her family car.

The news comes as Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper remains in hospital in intensive care. He was first admitted with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March.

After seven months, Derek has recently said his first word after being removed from a ventilator.

Throughout this time, Kate relied on their family car for hospital visits. Now she has revealed to fellow Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid her devastation at this new loss.

Kate explained how she initially believed the car had been removed due to an unpaid parking ticket.

“Because Derek’s been out of action and not been able to manage that kind of thing since March and it’s probably gone through some sort of system and it’s been impounded.”

She then went on to spend a few days trying to determine if this was what happened.

“The police were very helpful and they did some searches as well but it doesn’t seem to be the case – it’s actually been stolen,” she concluded.

Piers Morgan was furious at this dramatic turn of events, calling it “absolutely disgusting”. “Let me get this straight,” he responded to Kate, “some little scumbag – or scumbags – have come to your house and they’ve stolen your car when you’re going through what you’re going through?”

He then showed his contempt for the thieves still further, stating, “It makes me puke that someone has done this.”

Morgan has also appealed directly to the criminals themselves. Looking into the camera, he attempted to convince them to see the error of their ways in these challenging times.

“Honestly if you took that car look at your humanity for a moment please and give the damn car back,” he told them. “It’s got sentimental value. It is the family car and it’s the only one the two kids have known, it’s part of the family life. This family needs that car.”

Kate confirmed that the theft was a “body blow”. She revealed it was even worse for her son Billy.

“That was our family car and it’s another thing that’s been grabbed away. There are bigger things than a car going on right now, but it’s one of those things.”

Though she admitted that her car was “battered” and “old”, Kate heartbreakingly explained just what it meant to her.

“I just want to pick [the kids] up and keep them safe.”