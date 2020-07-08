We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway returned to the Good Morning Britain studio today.

During the telly appearance, she opened up about how she and her family are coping amid her husband’s health battle.

Derek Draper was admitted to hospital back in March with coronavirus and has remained in intensive care ever since.

Kate has explained that the virus has wreaked havoc on Derek’s body and that he may never recover from the damage.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid today, Kate, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old Billy with Derek, said, “His eyes are opening but we don’t know what state of consciousness he has.”

Confessing that doctors have told her Derek is unlikely to make it through, Kate welled up as she detailed how her children are coping.

“It is a very desperate situation, its very difficult situation. It is a miracle he’s still alive,” she confessed.

“Darcey and Billy have effectively lost their dad. Oh god, I’m going to cry… it was such a happy time after the jungle,” the I’m A Celebrity star said.

“My job now is to make them feel safe and make them feel like they have a future and a world they’re gonna have to go to school in September so it’s important to see me getting on.”

While watching he heartbreakingly sad interview, Good Morning Britain viewers took to social media to share their reactions.

‘Oh where are my tissues again? What a woman Kate Garraway is..so hoping Derek makes a full recovery. Keep being positive and strong lovely lady,’ one kind fan penned.

‘Lump in my throat. God bless you and Derek,’ said another teary Tweeter.

Others praised Kate for her strength and resilience during the horrendous situation.

A viewer wrote, ‘She deserves a applaud herself for actually being so so strong and facing the public – this is such a sad time Kate however as a nation we will pray for you and your family !! Come on let’s keep believing !!!!!’

‘Kate is one of the most selfless people I’ve ever seen. What her and her family are going through and she never stops referring to what others are going through. So humbling,’ praised a second.