We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left very emotional today.

On today’s instalment of the ITV morning chat show, a carer who has been separated from her young daughter throughout the coronavirus crisis shared her story,

Seven-year-old Ruby from Norfolk suffers from asthma and her mum Lisa has been working on the frontline of the NHS as a care worker throughout the pandemic, meaning they have had to stay apart for weeks on end.

However, after almost two months away from one another, the mother and daughter duo were able to be reunited for a hug, with Lisa dressed in personal protective equipment.

READ MORE: IKEA shares easy fort ideas for kids to make during lockdown

Speaking on the tough time, Lisa told hosts Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins, “‘Like me, there are thousands of other care workers out there who have had to make that decision to separate from their children and partners and loved ones.

“‘It is really really hard, but if we didn’t carry on caring for people, then who would? And when you’re caring for vulnerable people, you have a duty of care to continue,” the emotional mother added.

In a special on screen moment, Lisa and Ruby joined together for the interview via video link.

To commend Lisa, Ruby and her dad Paul for their sacrifices, singer Calum Scott serenaded them with his emotional hit song, You are the Reason.

Naturally, GMB fans were welling up as they watched from their homes and lots took to social media to share their thoughts on the lovely viewing.

‘To early to be so emotional and crying #GMB… 😭 Such a special moment for Lisa and Ruby ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Actually crying watching this so emotional, when mother an daughter got reunited after 7 weeks #gmb,’ added another touched viewer.

‘This clip this morning showed the very best in th UK… showing the selfless sacrifices thousands are making everyday,’ agreed a third.