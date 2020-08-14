We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ahoy there Oscar!

Gordon Ramsay has splashed out on a new ride for his son Oscar as the father-son duo prepare to go fishing.

The celebrity Chef, who is used to exploring the surroundings of his Cornish holiday home on bicycle, has swapped his two wheels for a boat.

The new vessel, named HMS Oscar, is a nod to his youngest son, who turned one earlier this year. And while Oscar is only just walking, it’s hoped he will be sailing in no time.

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares the adorable way Oscar takes after him

Gordon uploaded the snap to his Instagram and captioned it, ‘Somebody’s ready to go fishing….

@oscarjramsay’ as it showed Oscar sat inside the boat, wearing a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, waiting patiently for his dad to put down his phone and push the boat into the sea.

And fans are in awe of the toddler‘s luxury vessel. And it comes after he tasted his first Cornish ice cream.

One wrote, ‘Adorable! I would love a boat like this xx’ another put, ‘HMS Oscar. That’s a lifestyle right there little man’ and a third joked, ‘If I was a fish I’d be scared as hell of that little fella!’

It’s not the first time Oscar has been called out for his funny facial expressions after he was likened to his dad.

One fan even commented on what Gordon should do if the pair catch a healthy food source from the sea. They wrote, ‘Gordon you must catch a fish and just yell at it’ – a nod to his temperament on TV when he’s addressing staff working in the kitchen.

Gordon, who is also dad to son Jack, 20, and daughters Matlida, 18, Holly, 20, and Megan, 22, has been spending more time with his wife Tana.

And during their summer break, the famous dad has been sharing the adventures of his youngest on his very own Instagram account.