Gordon who was filming their cooking travel show, learned the shocking news as Gino took time out during a car journey to check in on his son Luciano over video call.

‘Hey buddy how you doing?’ he said. Luciano replies, ‘We’re actually at Heddon Street Kitchen.’

Gino informs Gordon, ‘Oh nice, he’s actually at Heddon Street Kitchen.’ And that’s when the penny dropped. ‘That’s my restaurant,’ replied Gordon.

Luciano added, ‘Do you know who I’m here with?’ Look, look…’

But fellow chef Gordon was left fuming after he realised the boy was dining at his restaurant with daughter Matilda, 18, who comes into shot and said, ‘Hey dad.’

‘What the hell?’ said Gordon ‘What is going on here? What are you doing Matilda?’

She replied, ‘We’re on a date. We’ve gone out for dinner.’

But the last to know, Gordon, isn’t happy not knowing about the meet up until now.

He replied, ‘You didn’t tell me you was going on a date with Luciano.’ ‘Oh sorry I must have forgot,’ she explained.

How many children does Gordon Ramsay have?

Aside from Matilta, Gordon is also dad to sons Jack, 20, and Oscar, who turns one this month and daughters Holly, 20 and Megan, 22, with whom he has with wife Tana.

‘Oh my God’ he exclaimed.

But things get worse when First Dates star Fred Sirieix jumps in from the back seat of the car to tell the young couple, ‘Guys remember it’s okay to kiss on the first date. It’s okay. It’s okay, you’ve got my permission. If you feel the urge, you’ve gotta do it.’

Gino has three children, sons Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15 plus daughter Mia, seven.

Gordon replies, ‘My worst nightmare has come true.’

To which Gino puts a thumbs up at the couple to show his approval.

‘Send kisses to the couple’ orders Gino. A reluctant Gordon follows his instructions and added, ‘Mamma Mia!’