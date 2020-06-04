We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay is already the proud father-of-five.

Now, the world famous TV chef has welcomed another adorable addition to the Ramsay brood.

Taking to social media to share the wonderful news, food pro Gordon posted a snap of his daughter Holly’s gorgeous new bulldog puppy, Truffle.

Gordon’s Cornwall abode, where he is currently spending lockdown, is home to his three other beloved pooches, Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

In top of the four-legged friends in his life, Gordon and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth son Oscar in April last year.

The loving parents welcomed their first daughter Megan 22 years ago, followed by twins Holly and Jack, who are 20, and their 18-year-old daughter Matilda.

Loving father Gordon regularly shares utterly adorable photos and videos of his tiniest tot Oscar, leaving fans swooning.

Yesterday he uploaded a hilarious video of the adorable little one wearing a fisherman style outfit, while showing serious interest in Truffle snoozing beside him.

In the footage, Gordon can be heard cracking up with laughter while trying to get his youngest son to wear some massively over-sized welly boots.

Gordon and Tana announced news of her recent pregnancy after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2017.

Taking to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news with fans, Gordon explained, ‘Tana sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family but I want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.’

Speaking on the awful situation in an honest interview, the family-focussed chef said, “It has brought us all so much closer.

“You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with your remaining children and you remind yourself of what you’ve got. It’s made the family unit even tighter,” he told the Daily Mail’s weekend magazine.