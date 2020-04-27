We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay might have unimpressed locals in Cornwall where he is currently isolating at his family holiday home but son Oscar looks far from impressed about something else.

Gordon shared a snap of him returning from a long bike ride, on what should have been the day of the London Marathon, but while he tries to stay trim during lockdown, fans question why his youngest son Oscar, who turned one earlier this month, always looks grumpy as they liken the toddler to his short-tempered dad.

Gordon captioned the photo, ‘Sunday funday 26.2 miles DONE ! thinking about all those charities missing out on today’s London marathon, trust me we will make up for in October especially with my little mascot @oscarjramsay @huubdesign #gosh #gordonandtanaramsayfoundation #returnstronger’

But fans were quick to point out Oscars hilarious expression. One wrote, ‘He is so ready to call someone an idiot sandwich’ another said, ‘Could you have birthed an angrier child?’ and a third added, ‘Little Man is looking so serious must get it from you.’

And the comments kept rolling on what his son could be pulling a face at. One joked, ‘It looks like your son has just seen someone cook a steak well done’ and another added, ‘He is for sure screaming at someone making his milk this formula is pitiful,’

Gordon has five children, Megan, 22, Jack, 20, Holly, 20, Matilda, 18, and with Oscar the latest addition to the family.

What else has Gordon Ramsay’s son done?

Gordon has previously shared clips of the youngster playing out in the garden from their home in Daymer Bay, as he is being pulled along on a blue elephant on wheels but he looks unimpressed with the entertainment. Gordon captioned it, ‘Taxi for @oscarjramsay’ and even then fans commented, ‘His face haha he always looks so pissed off.’ Even when dad Gordon sped up the garden toy.

And another shows the youngster taking his first trip to the beach where is spotted picking up stones, wearing socks and no shoes, with a serious face.

Like father, like son?