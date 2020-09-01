We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Go Oscar!

Gordon Ramsay has proved a hit in the water as well as the kitchen after he took his son Oscar, one, for his first swimming lesson.

Gordon shared the sweet occasion with his Instagram followers as he captioned the snaps, ‘Swimming lessons Done ! @oscarjramsay.’

The toddler can be seen enjoying himself in the water on the bank holiday with dad Gordon holding him, above the surface.

Dressed in a baby wetsuit and swim vest, Oscar appears to be enjoying his time in the water and they are joined by an unexpected visitor.

The family dog Bruno joins in the pool fun by jumping in and sharing the snaps with the father and son duo.

But it’s Oscar who steals the show with his new hair do and fans are in awe. The toddler has his hair tied up in a ‘man bun’ to keep it out of his eyes – it’s cuteness has got fans talking.

One wrote, ‘OMG GORDON I CANNOT HANDLE THIS LEVEL OF CUTENESS’

Another put, ‘His little man bun omfg’ while others pick up on the likeness to his dad, calling them “twins”.

The Ramsay’s are currently still enjoying time in Padstow, Cornwall where they have spent most of lockdown at their holiday home. Gordon has been holidaying there with wife Tana and their children Matilda, 18, Jack, 20, Holly, 20, and Megan, 22.

Oscar has been seen enjoying the sand, and also venturing out on his new fishing boat HMS Oscar.

But most importantly fans are asking the chef, ‘When are his cooking lessons?’

Now that is something we’d all love to see!