Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda could appear on Strictly Come Dancing very soon

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda have been making fans laugh on TikTok recently - but it seems we could be seeing more of the teenager on our screens very soon.



Reports suggest Matilda – more affectionately known as Tilly – has been approached by the BBC to appear on its hit entertainment show, Strictly Come Dancing.

A source told The Sun, ‘Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her.

‘Tilly is keen to be a star in her own right, rather than just being known as Gordon’s daughter, and Strictly could be a great way for her to come out of her father’s shadow.

‘Strictly would be the perfect platform to give her a name in her own right and the chance to take home a trophy that Gordon doesn’t have.’

The source said that the teen had been offered the chance to feature on either the 2020 series or the 2021 one.

They added, ‘They’ve spoken to her formally and said she can take part either this year or next. They’ve left the ball in her court.’

Over recent years, Strictly has made an effort to include younger stars – such as Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker – in the hope they will bring in new fans to the show.

But Strictly won’t be the 18-year-old’s first TV gig. Tilly has already appeared on Masterchef Junior and Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch – making her a famous face in her own right and therefore eligible for the hit dance show.

Although, Strictly bosses are still trying to figure out how the show will work during the coronavirus pandemic.

One idea suggested is that – in order to maintain social distancing rules – each professional and their celebrity will isolate together.

Of course, there is still the possibility that the show might not go ahead at all in 2020.