Gray O’Brien has revealed his secret battle with stage four cancer.

The Coronation Street actor, who is best known for playing Tony Gordon in the ITV soap, took to his Twitter page to share the update with his loyal followers.

Posting a video of him ringing a bell to mark the end of his treatment, the soap star wrote, ‘About 3 months ago a trip to the doctors with swollen glands led to stage four tonsil cancer.

‘Today marks the end of my treatment & I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who has supported me along the way. @Beatson_Charity @CRUK_BI #CancerAwareness #tonsilcancer #staystrong👊’.

Fans were shocked by the moving announcement, with the post raking up nearly 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments and retweets.

‘So sorry to hear you’ve been through this but lovely to see you ringing that bell!!!!!’ wrote one follower. ‘Sending love x’

‘Amazing to see you ringing the bell!’ echoed another. ‘Wishing you the very best for the future. You’ve got this! 👊’.

‘So sorry you’ve had a hellish time but delighted to see you ring that feckin bell!!!’ agreed another. ‘Hugs and love for your recovery!! X’.

Gray later posted a snap of himself that he took on his first day of treatment, where he is wearing a t-shirt reading, ‘Straight Outta Chemo’.

He captioned the post, ‘I have been totally humbled by the response from my tweet.

‘Although this is the end of my treatment I still have a long way to go in my recovery.

‘Best wishes to anyone who is just about to start this journey. This picture was taken on my first day. #CancerAwareness #tonsilcancer’.

The actor further opened up on his condition, telling BBC News, “I have a long way to go with my recovery.

“When I received the diagnosis of tonsil cancer I was of course devastated – it’s cancer. My reason for waiting to ring the bell before I mentioned it publicly is because I wasn’t sure how strong I would be in coping with the treatment, indeed could I cope with the treatment?”

“This is only the treatment finished. I now have a long way to go with my recovery,” added Gray, revealing that he had chemotherapy and 30 round of radiotherapy.

“I have been advised it will get worse before it gets better. The accuracy of the medical advice I have received with regards to the treatment and how it’s progressed has been spot on so far.

“As long as I take it a day at a time as I have up until this point I am looking forward to coming through the other side.”